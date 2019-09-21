Former MP Naramalli Sivaprasad passes away

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Member of Parliament Naramalli Sivaprasad, known for dressing up as various characters in Parliament to draw attention to issues, passed away in Chennai on Saturday. He was 68.

The two-time Lok Sabha member from Chittoor, who also served as a minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai, TDP leaders said.

Sivaprasad, who also acted in a few Telugu films, was suffering from kidney-related ailments. He was admitted to SVIMS Hospital in Tirupati last week but after his condition turned critical he was shifted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai.