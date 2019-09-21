K T Jaleel says no unruly intervention made in re-evaluation of answer sheet

State minister for Higher education K T Jaleel had denied any unruly intervention in a case where a student from TKM engineering college secured decent marks on re-evaluation after previously getting failed. Minister clarified that Srihari a mechanical engineering student has topped all other papers with 90+ marks and the only paper he failed would raise brows.

Srihari got only 29 marks for fifth semester Dynamics of Machinery paper and he requested a re-evaluation. On re-evaluation, he got 32 which was not even sufficient to make a pass at 35. Sure of his performance at the exam he again approached the University for re-evaluation which denied the request citing no previous cases were on record for third re-evaluation.

The development was escalated to the minister who intervened and appointed a senate meeting for the case. On third evaluation, Srihari secured 48 marks.K T Jaleel said those in charge for evaluating the answer sheet will be debarred.