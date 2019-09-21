Muslim League’s U. A Latheef Justifies Palarivattom Flyover Scam Using Chandrayaan! You Won’t Believe this.

With the reconstruction estimated to cost an additional Rs 18 crore, against the original cost of construction-Rs 48 crores, the Palarivattom flyover has become an example of the state’s mismanagement of taxpayers’ money. IAS officer TO Sooraj, arrested as the prime accused in the case, has pointed a finger at the then minister for Public Works Department (PWD), VK Ibrahim Kunju. Asianet news channel took this matter for discussion a day ago, and the panel had Muslim League leader Adv U.A Latheef.

During the course of the discussion, Latheef said that the flyover was constructed using new technology and therefore lapses may have occurred in it and then used the example of Chandrayaan 2’s ‘failure’ to drive home a point in his favour!(Watch Video)

Video Courtesy: Asianet News

This was a project using new technology, it might have some problems. When technology is used for the first time, some issues might occur. Did Chandrayan reach there? We made many calculations, but it didn’t” said Latheef.

News anchor Vinu V John couldn’t hold his laugh as he said “What a wonderful example” taking a dig at Latheef. The other guests in the panel were also seen breaking into laughter listening to the bizarre logic of Latheef.