You Won’t Believe How Cocaine Was Smuggled Here. See these Pics

Criminals keep innovating to smuggle banned materials and drugs through the airport, and here is a next-level trick they used.

Police in Argentina has arrested members of a gang of drug dealers who were reportedly smuggling cocaine in plastic penises! These penises are found as costume adornments at party shops, were sold by dealers operating in the red light district of the city of La Plata, reveals reports.

According to reports, about more than a kilo of cocaine, half a kilo of marijuana and the cocaine-loaded penises at the home of the Peruvian couple who allegedly leads the organization.

Investigators said that the gang had used codes like a ‘grandmother’ for ten grams of cocaine while ‘baby’ meant five grams.