Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa says Rafael jets are a game changer in South Asia

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa has said the forthcoming induction of Rafael fighter jets into the Indian Air Force, IAF will be a game-changer in the South Asian region.

He said none of the potential adversaries will be able to match the air power of the IAF after the induction of the multi-role fighter jets. Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa added that there is no shortage of pilots in the IAF. Earlier Supreme Court has dismissed all petitions seeking probe on multi-million dollars 36 Rafale jet deal.