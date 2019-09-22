Auto driver’s suicide : Two more CPI(M) activists arrested in Kerala

Two more CPI(M) activists have been arrested in connection with the suicide of Rajesh, an auto driver and RSS member. Rajesh committed suicide after being attacked and threatened by CPI(M) workers.

The two arrested persons are CPI(M) member, Murali, and CITU Auto-stand Union Secretary, Qadassi. The total number of arrests so far in the case has reached four.

Unfortunately, the family of Rajesh believes that the police is trying to sabotage the case and thus they have refrained from cremating his body. They demand the police conduct a re-postmortem on Rajesh’s body and are even debating of starting a protest in front of the Police Station with his body.