Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday was seen shaving on the stage while addressing a public meeting in Burari.Manoj Tiwari had arrived two hours late for the public meeting where he started shaving on the stage.

When asked about it, Manoj Tiwari said that he had a busy schedule for the past two days and did not get time to groom himself despite it being a Sunday.

Manoj Tiwari launched a public relations campaign at the public meeting in Burari.