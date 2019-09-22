Chief Minister seeks Rs 2,000 crore for flood relief

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on September 22 met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought Rs 2,000 crore as urgent relief for the flood-affected state.

Speaking to reporters, he said the Centre has assured that a decision on providing assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) will be taken after a central team, which is assessing the extent of damage in the state, submits its report in the next two-three days.

“We have demanded Rs 2,000 crore central assistance for flood relief. We have resource constraint. Despite all, the state government has released about Rs 1,000 crore so far. Release of central funds will ease the burden on us,” Yeddyurappa told reporters.