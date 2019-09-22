Climate Strike movement -Solidarity event held at Kanakakkunnu Palace ground

On Saturday, hundreds of school children from Thiruvananthapuram gathered at Kanakakkunnu palace grounds to pledge their solidarity to the climate strike movement, inspired by Greta Thunberg a 16-year-old Swedish girl who left school and went straight to the Parliament to raise concern on climate change.

The event was jointly organized by NGO Rise Up Forum, The World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Tree Walk, and the National Service Scheme (NSS)among several other active groups. The chairman of the assembly committee on environment Mullakkara Ratnakaran inaugurated the event which was also attended by city mayor VK Prasanth, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority(KSDA) member secretary Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose and Rise Up Forum chairman Jinsil PK. Addressing the event Mullakkara Ratnakaran stressed the need to co-exist with nature and how the greed of modern man disrupts the natural rhythm of nature.”There should be set restrictions for the number of roads, buildings, and roads that are required “he said. Mayor VK Prasanth said mistakes will often return back with their adverse effect on future generations as we are experiencing the ill effects of previous generations. The event was wrapped up by a bicycle rally and Postcards carrying suggestions and remarks on climate change where forwarded to various government organizations.