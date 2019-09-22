Dalit man beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

Dhulichand Meena 40 a Dalit man from Mewakhada Village was thrashed to death by assailants alleging that he stole a water pump from their field, Station House Officer (SHO) Nainuram Meena said. The incident happened on Saturday morning while Dhulichand was on his way to a nearby village, Purilal Tanwar, his sons, Devi Singh (23) and Mohan (20) and the other men confronted him, the SHO said. The group started to beat Dhulichand after a heated debate.

Dhulichand’s father reached the spot and took his injured son home. Later, Dhulichand’s condition deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the SHO said.He said a preliminary investigation revealed that Tanwar and his sons had on Friday complained about the theft to Dhulichand’s father, who reprimanded his son and asked Tanwar to lodge a police complaint against him.A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered against Tanwar, his sons and seven unidentified men, the SHO said. Dhulichand’s body was handed over to his family on Saturday after a post-mortem, the officer said.