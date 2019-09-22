Deepak Punia withdraws from World Wrestling Championship,settles for Silver

In world wrestling championship, India’s young wrestler Deepak Punia today pulled out of the title clash in 86 kg category against Iran’s Hassan Yazdani due to an ankle injury that he suffered during his first bout on Saturday. Deepak had come out of the mat limping and with a swollen right eye after his semifinal against Switzerland’s Stefan Reichmuth yesterday.

“The left foot is not taking the load. It’s difficult to fight in this condition. I know it was a big chance to fight against Yazdani but I can’t help it,” Punia said. The 20-year-old Indian will have to be content with a silver medal in his debut senior world championship. Sushil Kumar remains India’s only world champion. He had won a gold in the 66 kg in the 2010 World Championship in Moscow.