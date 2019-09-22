DYFI Leader Arrested For Raping Housewife and Spreading her Pictures through Internet

DYFI local leader Sunish Siddique has been arrested for allegedly raping a housewife and later spreading her nude pictures on the Internet. Sunish is a DYFI committee member from Kattanam and he was taken into custody by the police on Saturday evening.

The victim, the housewife told the police that Siddique has blackmailed her using the photos and managed to take Rs 50000 from her. She said that Siddique had threatened her that if she dared to reveal the incident, she would be killed.

The victim was subject to blackmail for long when she finally decided to file a complaint. Meanwhile, Alappuzha district committee of the party said that Sunish is not a DYFI member but just a sympathizer.