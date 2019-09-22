Facebook to soon shutdown this feature

The social media giant Facebook has announced it will soon shut down its group stories feature. The feature will be shut down soon. The feature will be shut down on September 26.

The group stories feature allows administrators and members of the social media’s groups to post videos and photos that disappear within 24 hours.

Once the feature is shut down the existing group stories will be deleted and users will not be able to post any new stories.

“We’re sunsetting group stories because we want to make sure that features in groups enable people to connect in fun and useful ways, and we are always looking at ways to improve the overall experience for communities on Facebook,” spokesman of Facebook informed.