Lenovo launches K10 Plus with 4,050mAh battery in India: Price and Features

Lenovo has launches K10 Plus in India. The company has priced the device starting at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It also confirmed that the company is only launched one RAM and storage variant of the device in the market.

Interested buyers can head to Flipkart to make the purchase. The device is scheduled to go on sale starting from September 30 at 12 noon as part of the Big Billion Day sale event. Lenovo and Flipkart are offering a number of launch offers that you can find on the device listing page.

Lenovo K10 Plus specifications

Taking a look at the pricing, Lenovo is taking the fight to its rivals including Xiaomi, Realme, and more. As previously noted, the company had already shared the specifications of the device before the launch. As per the dedicated landing page on Flipkart, Lenovo K10 Plus features a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display panel. The display sports a FHD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

Lenovo K10 Plus also comes with support for microSD card for expandable storage. On the software side of things, the device comes with Android 9 Pie-based ZUI 11. Lenovo has also added a triple rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel sensor. The triple rear camera setup features a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The company has also added a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping.

In terms of connectivity, we get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM Radio, microUSB, and 3.5mm audio socket. The smartphone also features a fingerprint sensor on the back of the device along with accelerometer and proximity sensors. moving beyond, Lenovo K10 Plus will also come with a 4,050mAh battery out of the box.