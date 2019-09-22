Man drowns while shooting TikTok Video in stream,video goes viral

A 22-year-old youth drowned in Telangana’s Nizamabad district when he had gone to Kappalavagu (a stream). The deceased, identified as Indrapuram Dinesh, was trying to make a TikTok video but he slipped and fell into the stream. A few villagers tried to rescue Dinesh but to no avail due to heavy flow of water because of incessant rains, The News Minute reported.

According to the report, Dinesh along with his friends Manoj Goud and Gangachalam were making TikTok videos in a stream at Bheemgal town. When the water level started to advance due to heavy rains, the trio slipped and started drowning. The villagers who were present at the spot managed to rescue Manoj and Gangachalam, while they could not rescue Dinesh.

As the stream saw huge waters due to rains, the water flow from the check dam had also increased. The three fell as they ventured near the deep hole in the stream. Dinesh’s body was recovered on Sunday.