P.M Modi Meets Kashmiri Pandits in Houston, Gives them this Promise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Houston on Saturday ahead of the mega “Howdy, Modi!” event. Several Indian and US officials met him at the airport and he is expected to address a big crowd in his week-long visit to the state.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston on Saturday and thanked him for his decision to abrogate Article 370 in Kashmir. P.M Modi acknowledged the hardships they had to face and promised them a new Kashmir.

“You have suffered a lot, but the world is changing. We have to move ahead together and build a new Kashmir,” said P.M Modi.

Afterward, Modi also tweeted that he had a special interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Houston.