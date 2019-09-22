“Please Help US to Get Freedom From Pakistan” These Muslim Leaders Seek Help of India

In a demonstration held in front of the NRG Stadium on Sunday to draw the eyeballs of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American President Donald Trump, representatives of Sindhi, Baloch and Pashto groups assembled in front of Houston seeking the help of two world leaders to gain freedom from Pakistan.

Many members of the Balochi American, Sindhi American, and Pashto American communities are in Houston to hold the demonstration.

“We demand freedom from Pakistan. India and the US should help us in the same way as India had helped the people of Bangladesh in 1971,” Nabi Baksha Baloch, the US representative of the Baloch National Movement. (as reported by PTI.)

Members of these groups alleged that gross violation of human rights is being done by Pakistani authorities.