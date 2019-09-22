Police starts ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ campaign for Two-wheeler riders

Karnataka Kalaburagi Police has rolled out a new campaign which is called ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’. According to a tweet by ANI, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner MN Nagaraj started this campaign for two-wheelers in Kalaburagi and any person without helmet will not be given petrol.

The Police Commissioner said that he has urged petrol pump workers not to give petrol to those who don’t wear helmets. “Today I called around 50 petrol pump owners. I requested them not to give petrol to those who’ve 2-wheelers but don’t have helmets”, Nagaraj said.

The Police Commissioner further added saying that under the campaign, customers will be informed about the initiative for a week following which, this instruction will be implemented. On Saturday, the Karnataka government announced a cut in penalties for traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

The decision was taken on public demand and there has been severe criticism to the ‘hefty fine’ from sections of the public, with many arguing that the government should first provide good road infrastructure.