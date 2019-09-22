Reports Suggest Pak PM Imran Khan Trying to Disrupt Howdy, Modi. Check this Out

It is reported that more than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the country have registered for the “Howdy, Modi!” event, the largest-ever gathering of this minority but effluent ethnic community in the US. There is a lot of excitement around the event but a report from Sunday Guardian Live suggests that certain forces from Pakistan are attempting to disrupt this program.

According to this report, Indian security agencies have managed to get key information about certain group’s attempt to hold protests in the Howdy Modi event and what is shocking is that these protestors have a direct link with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The Indian security agencies submitted the proofs they got to the relevant authorities and Sunday Guardian Live claims to have accessed these files which has revealing photographs too.

Photographs of cartons full of anti-Modi protest material, where Hitler’s face has been superimposed on the face of the Indian Prime Minister, other anti-Modi banners, a separate web page that asks protestors to register themselves have already been revealed.

There are large hoarding against Modi being prepared and one of the main organizers of the protest is “Fayaz Khalil Official”, who claims to be a founding member of Imran Khan’s political party, PTI. In one of his Facebook posts. he has stated that deluxe bus coaches are arranged to take protestors to NRG Stadium on Sunday, September 22, 2019, starting at 8 am and returning from 2 pm.