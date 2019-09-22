Shahid Afridi names 4 best batsmen of world cricket: One Indian makes the cut

Former Pakistan all-rounder and pakistan team captain Shahid Afridi has revealed his favourite cricketers. He has given the names of his favourite players who are playing now. The Pakistan all-rounder revealed the names of his favourite cricketers in an interactive session on the microblogging site Twitter.

Afridi took the names of India captain Virat Kohli, Pakistan batsman Babar Azam, Australia’s Steve Smith and England Test skipper Joe Root. “Virat Kohli, Babar, Root, Smith,” was Afridi’s reply to a fan’s tweet

Virat Kohli, Babar, Root, Smith — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 19, 2019

Afridi, however refused to choose between Kohli and Babar Azam when asked by another fan. “Both,” replied Afridi to the fan’s tricky question.

Afridi had also termed Virat Kohli a great for his brilliant unbeaten 72-run knock against South Africa in the 2nd T20I at Mohali which gave India a 7-wicket win.

“Congratulations Kohli! You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world,” tweeted Afridi after the match.