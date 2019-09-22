Surprising Health Benefits of Brinjal

Eggplant or brinjal is a common vegetable in Indian households. It is a plant species in the nightshade family, Solanaceae. It comes in a variety of colours and shapes and is loaded with nutrients that are extremely beneficial for our health. This versatile vegetable can be cooked in various ways. Here are some health benefits of eggplant you were not aware of:

Heart Health

Some studies have suggested that eating eggplant can alleviate the risk of developing heart disease. Thanks to the high content of antioxidants and fibre in the vegetable, triglycerides and cholesterol levels remain in control and protect you from heart diseases.

Helps Combat Cancer

Eggplant contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which protect the cells of our body from damages caused by free radicals. This, in turn, protects us from cancer. It is also high in polyphenols that curbs the proliferation of cancerous cells. The dietary fibre present in eggplants also eliminates the toxins in the digestive tract, providing protection from colon cancer.

Weight Loss

Eggplants or brinjal are low in calories and high in fibre, which can aid in weight loss. Since the vegetable is high in fibre, it will make you feel fuller and reduce your calorie intake. It also has high water content, which is beneficial in promoting weight loss. It also aids in digestion and fights cellulite, which helps reduce body fat. It can also reduce your appetite.

Eggplant for Bones

Eggplants are a great source of vitamin K, manganese and copper, all of which are bone-healthy nutrients. The presence of vitamin k in this violet vegetable lowers your risk of getting fractures. Copper helps in the formation of collagen and strengthening the bones, which lower your chances of developing osteoporosis.

Eggplant for Diabetes

Eating eggplants on a daily basis can help you keep your blood sugar levels in check. This is primarily because of the high content of fibre in the vegetable. Fibre slows the rate of digestion and absorption of sugar in the body.