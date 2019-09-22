Two more influential leaders joined BJP

In Haryana, just ahead of the state assembly election two more prominent and influential leaders from the opposition parties has joined BJP.

Former MLA and senior Congress leader Dura Ram who has also worked as the parliamnetary secreatry from 2005 to 2009 in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda ministry and former MLA and veteran INLD leader Rampal Majarah has joined BJP.

Dura Ram who is the nephew of former chief minister Bhajan Lal has won in the assembly election in 2005 and become parliamentary secretary in the Hooda ministry. But he lost in the 2009 election. Later he joined Haryana Janhith Congress and contested in 2014 but again lost to INLD candidate. Later as his party has merged with Congress.

Ram a influential leader from the Bishnoyi community . And he is the only leader from the community in BJP.