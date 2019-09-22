Woman sedated and raped in captivity for 14 days

The Police has arrested a retired senior manager of a bank for sexually assaulting a woman for 14 days after taking her to Hyderabad on the pretext of sending her abroad. He was arrested on Friday. Jatinderpal Singh, alias JP Singh is a retired senior manager of Union Bank.

The father-in-law of the victim aged 32 worked as a security guard in the bank when the accused was the senior manager there. The accused has visited their home frequently and had good relation with them. Singh had told their family that his daughters were settled in Canada and USA and he could help to send her abroad.

On July 22 he visited the victim’s home and asked her to come along to meet a travel agent. On the way he gave her cool drinks laced with sedatives. Later she found herself locked in a room and the accused told her that they were in Hyderabad. The victim alleged that the accused used to rape and sodomise her after administrating her sedatives.

On August 5, when the accused had gone somewhere, she found ?1,100 under the mattress of the bed. She managed to escape and reached Delhi by train. She borrowed a phone from a stranger and informed her in-laws, who took her to home.

The woman filed a complaint with the police commissioner on August 16. After investigating the matter, police registered a case under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.