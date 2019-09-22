You Won’t Guess What this Girl Filled her Lip Balm Case With

Talk about innovation by schoolgirls and here is an ingenious one. A 9-year-old girl has gone next level by filling her lip-balm case with cheese so that she can eat it in her class.

“My 9-year-old daughter has taken an old lip balm tube and filled it with cheese so she can eat it in class,” her mother, Valerie Schremp Hahn tweeted along with an image.

My 9-year-old daughter has taken an old lip balm tube and filled it with cheese so she can eat it in class. pic.twitter.com/YEAqZx2wnr — Valerie Schremp Hahn ? (@valeriehahn) September 17, 2019

Internet instantly fell in love with her idea and she has been hailed as a genius by all. Many people wrote on Twitter that they are ashamed that they were not struck by this idea when they were in school.