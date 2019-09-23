Asus launches ROG Phone 2 in India : Price and Features

Asus ROG Phone 2 was launched in India today. The second version of Asus’ gaming phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and boasts of a 120Hz AMOLED display. For an uninterrupted gaming experience, the Taiwanese phone major has packed the ROG Phone 2 with 6,000 mAh battery. Being a gaming phone, camera’s are not a big highlight but the phone still comes with a decent 48MP sensor. The launch event for the ROG Phone will be live-streamed on the Asus India’s YouTube channel.

Asus ROG Phone 2 has already been launched in China and comes with major updates over its predecessor. As far as the spec details are concerned, the gaming phone comes with 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 10-bit HDR support. Being a gamer’s phone, the display of ROG Phone 2 has 240Hz touch sampling rate and touch latency of 49ms. The phone draws power from the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC clocked at 2.9GHz.

The ROG Phone 2 was launched in China and has 6 different variants. The base variant of the Asus ROG Phone 2 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage carries a price tag of CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 35,000). The 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of ROG Phone 2 is priced at CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 60,000). In Europe, an Ultimate Edition with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage was launched at EUR 1,199 (approximately Rs 95,000) and the regular Asus ROG Phone 2 was launched with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage for EUR 899 (approximately Rs 71,400).