British royal couple’s together with their new born set off to South Africa for official visit

The duke and duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will begin a 10-day official tour of South Africa today on Monday.

After attending a long-time friend Misha Nonoo’s wedding celebration in Italy, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a stop in London this weekend to pick up their son Archie ahead of the 10-day trip. This is the family’s first official tour together. Prince Harry referred to South Africa has been a second home to him over the past two decades.