Chandrayaan 2: Ex-officials of ISRO criticizes chairman on success rate

India’s ambitious Lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ was a success although all the efforts to get communication with the lander failed.

But now a group of former officials of India’s space agency Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has come forward slamming ISRO chairman Dr.Sivan. Many of them has slammed Dr. Sivan’s statement about the success rate of Chandrayaan 2 which he made on Saturday. On Saturday Sivan has stated that the mission was 98% success.

” We could not establish any communication with the Lander yet. The project was developed in two parts-science and technology demonstration. We achieved total success in science objective while in technology demonstration the success percentage was almost full. That’s why the project can be termed 98% successful”, said Dr.Sivan in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

” In one week success percentage has increased by 3%. By the unitary method, in another five days the success rate will become 100%”, said a former official of ISRO. “In two days the ISRO may announce Chandrayaan 2 mission was 100% success”, said another official.