Congrees president Sonia Gandhi to lead massive padayathra on Oct 2

Congress has announced a massive “padyatra” (foot march) across the country on October 2 with the party’s interim President Sonia Gandhi leading the charge in Delhi while former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will do the same in Maharashtra’s Wardha.

The Congress has planned the padyatra on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2.

While the schedule of Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi is yet to be finalised, sources say that she might mark the event in Haryana, which is going to the polls in October.

“Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee is also trying to take Priyanka Gandhi to Champaran, which is associated with Gandhi. The Uttar Pradesh unit is also trying to get her programme for the “padyatra,” said a party leader.

Champaran in Bihar is where Mahatma Gandhi launched his first satyagraha in 1917.

As per the initial programme, Sonia Gandhi will walk from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office situated on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg to Rajghat, said a party leader.

“The distance of three kilometres will be covered by a host of other senior leaders. Preparation is on to make this event successful,” the leader added.

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, will participate in the foot march in Wardha on October 2, said a party source.