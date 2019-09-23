India remains highest recipient of remittances form UAE

India has remained the highest recipient of remittances from UAE. The remittance to India is about 37.2% of the total remittance. India is also the world’s top recipient of remittance as per World bank data also. In 2018 around $.79 billion has been received by the country as remittance.

As per the data released by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, the expats’ remittances from the UAE amounted to Dh80.96 billion during H1-2019.

A total amount of Dh33.046 billion was transferred through money exchange companies and the rest from the banks operating in UAE.

Indians are followed by Pakistani beneficiaries, comprising 10.5%, then Filipinos, 7.2%, in the third place, with Egyptians making up 6.3%, UK nationals, 3.8%, Bangladeshis, 3.7%, US nationals, 3.3%, Jordanians 2.6%, the Swiss 2.2% and finally Chinese, 1.5%.