Man stabs former employer for not paying salary

A man has killed his former employer for firing him out of job and not paying his one month salary. The incident took place in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Pant Nagar police has arrested Ganesh Pawar for stabbing Mayank Mandot aged 28. Mandot who runs a tutorial has fired Pawar from job.

As per police Pawar has joined the tutorial on February 20 and was fired from job on September 18. Pawar accused that Mandot has not given him one moth salary.

On Sunday around 6.30 pm, Pawar entered his office and after an argument with Mandot and stabbed him on his neck and killed him.