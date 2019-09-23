‘Muslims in India are much luckier than those in the Islamic countries’ says veteran journalist

Renowned journalist Mark Tully has said that Muslims in India are much luckier. “Muslims in India are much luckier than those in the Islamic countries as they can worship in any Islamic tradition here.”

Mark Tully one of the celebrated journalist who worked for BBC has been a long-time resident of New Delhi. He also gave an example of Delhi for proving this. In Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, there is the Tablighi Jamaat’s headquarters and they are very strict and orthodox. “Next to it, there is the Sufi tradition where people pray at the tomb of Nizamuddin Auliya and sing qawwalis,” Tully said

“India has spirituality. As of now these religions are varied themselves. Muslims in India are much luckier than Muslims in the Islamic countries because in India they can worship in any Islamic tradition,” he said.

Tully has wrote this in the latest issue of ‘The Equator Line magazine’. The issue is titled Home and The World.

