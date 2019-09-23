Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

‘Proud to be an Indian’: Bollywood praises Prime Minister’s historical speech at Howdy Modi event

Sep 23, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
The whole world is praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words and deeds at the Howdy Modi event held at Houston in US. The Bollywood did also joined the world in praising the Indian prime minister for his historical speech. Prime Minister has addressed around 50,000 Indians residing in the US in the Howdy Modi programme.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar  filmmaker Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi who portrayed the role of Narendra Modi in the bio-pic, film director Madhur Bhandarkar, actors Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Singer Adnan Sami and many other Bollywood celebrities has praised Prime Minister.

