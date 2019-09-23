‘Proud to be an Indian’: Bollywood praises Prime Minister’s historical speech at Howdy Modi event

The whole world is praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words and deeds at the Howdy Modi event held at Houston in US. The Bollywood did also joined the world in praising the Indian prime minister for his historical speech. Prime Minister has addressed around 50,000 Indians residing in the US in the Howdy Modi programme.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar filmmaker Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi who portrayed the role of Narendra Modi in the bio-pic, film director Madhur Bhandarkar, actors Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Singer Adnan Sami and many other Bollywood celebrities has praised Prime Minister.

Way to go PM Modi and Prez Trump for a great association between the 2 nations. . . @narendramodi @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/FNqhkB4UyG — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 22, 2019

‘Individually we are one drop. Together we are an ocean.’ A sea of people it was at the #HowdyModi event. India has truly arrived Globally!

An absolute delight to watch PM @narendramodi ji saying ‘All is well’ in multiple regional languages truly representative of 1.3B Indians! https://t.co/cB7Paa0eRT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 23, 2019

Everything about #HowdyModi was SPECTACULAR. Never have I seen such bonding between two countries. Reaction & cheering of the crowd of 50000 Indians in Houston was emotional & historical. And Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji!! You are a real ROCKSTAR. Bravo. Jai Ho! ??? — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 22, 2019

#howdymodi “Go Modi” – “Go Trump” – Houston, US. ???? Proud of our being. Proud of the community. Proud of India. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 22, 2019

Proud to be an #Indian all over again .. #IndiansAroundTheWorld are a great contributing community to all countries they adopt as home ?????? #HowdyModi — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 22, 2019

Triumph over Trump! Our hearts swell with pride and are won, once again! Statesmanship at its best? A big thank you to @narendramodi ji for for making us all extremely proud to be an Indian. We had all only imagined this, you turned it into reality. Jai Hind ??#HowdyModi — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 22, 2019

What a spectacular and historical moment to watch two of the world leaders and heads of the two biggest democracy Shri. @narendramodi and @realDonaldTrump on one stage. Hope to see stronger ties between the two nations in future.????#HowdyModi #ModiInHouston #ModiInUSA pic.twitter.com/C9oCteSkeh — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 22, 2019

Proud moment for India and fellow indians across the globe . What an inspiring and solid address by @narendramodi . @POTUS also in awe as crowd cheers for the indian prime minister.#HowdyModi — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 22, 2019