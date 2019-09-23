Salman Khan hails Prime Minister Modi And Trump’s ‘great Association’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday has praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Salman Khan has reacting to the Prime Minister’s address of the Indian diaspora at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event and the the bond between Modi and Trump.

“Way to go PM Modi and President Donald Trump for a great association between the two nations [US and India], Salman Khan tweeted. He also tagged the two leaders in his tweet.

Salman Khan’s reaction came after PM Modi and Donald Trump addressed close to 50,000 Indian-Americans at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the Indian community in Houston in USA. US President Donald Trump also attended the programme as a honor to Indian Prime minister.