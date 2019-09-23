Travelling makes us more happier than material wealth

Many people go shopping the minute they have money in their wallets. Material wealth will bring happiness only for a short time. It may be felt that happiness begins to fade away within days. It turns out that as soon as you get used to your new purchase, your level of satisfaction decreases and you feel compelled to go shopping again for the next exciting thing. This vicious cycle repeats itself over and over again. The problem with this kind of addiction is that you are trying to buy happiness. Money can only facilitate to make life easier and less stressful, it can’t give you long-term happiness.

According to research conducted at Cornell University, there is a way to break that damaging cycle. Thomas Gilovich, a psychology professor at the university, has revealed that people experience the same amount of happiness when making a purchase they want and when they travel. And here’s the important bit, while the happiness you derive from a purchase reduces over time, the memories of your traveling experience still supply you with happiness hormones for a long time.

Traveling also brings you to new cultures and places. In such an environment, everything around you feels more enriching. Your brain and body alike lose track of time as you’re so keen on absorbing new information.