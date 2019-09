Vikram Bhatt’s newest horror flick trailer, Ghost is out. Starring Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhaargava, the trailer starts off with the murder of a woman by a faceless ghost. The supernatural thriller than shifts focus to a courtroom drama as the husband played (Shivam) is arrested for allegedly murdering his wife which is when defence attorney Sanaya comes into the view.

Watch the trailer here: