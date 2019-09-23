WhatsApp introduces new tool for sharing status on facebook

Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has started rolling out a feature for Android users to let them share their status stories directly on Facebook Story and other apps. Similar to Instagram, WhatsApp status Stories let users post images, text and videos on your profile that disappear after 24 hours.

WhatsApp hasn’t made an official announcement yet but several users reported this on Twitter. “So WhatsApp has a new feature, you can share your story on WhatsApp to Facebook. For me, this is quite interesting, a centralized mode of communicating to various platforms,” posted one user.

“The New #WhatsApp update allows you to share your statuses on to your #FacebookStory as well,” wrote another. It is likely a phased rollout, and it may take some time until the feature shows up on your app. Also, earlier, WhatsApp would show muted status updates with a greyish color accent. Now, it will let users hide these updates altogether.