Elderly man gets stuck inside MRI machine: Accuses medical negligence

In a case of medical negligence an elderly man has got stuck inside a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan machine. The incident took place in Haryana on Monday. The 60-year-ol man has lodged a complaint with the police.

The man has went to a civil hospital in Panchkula for taking a MRI scan. The technician has informed that the process will take 10-15 minutes. But the technician has forget to take the man outside. And he has to break the belt of the machine to come out.

But the hospital has denied the allegation of the man and claims that they had informed the patient about the duration of the process but he became panic.