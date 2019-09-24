Four Khalistan Zindabad Force terrorists nabbed ,terror plot busted

Punjab police arrested four Khalistan Zindabad Force militants, a terror outfit with support links in Pakistan and Germany in relation to a statewide operation following Tarn Taran blasts on September 4 which killed 5 and severely injured many.

Details of a brewing terror plot and the whereabouts of the now arrested were obtained by 5 militants who were detained a week earlier by Punjab police. The police have recovered five AK 47 Rifles, 16 magazines, Chinese 30 bore pistols, nine hand grenades, five satellite phones, two mobile phones and two wireless sets beside a counterfeit currency of Rs 10 lakh from the possession of these terrorists.

The arrested have confessed they had plans to target various Hindu festivals and leaders of BJP, Shiromani Akalidal, Shiv Sena and this task was given to them by the Sikhs for justice. Tarn Taran in western Punjab -a province spanned under the separatist Khalistan militants again came to the shadows of terror after a gap of peace enforced notably by the then IPS officer KPS Gill.