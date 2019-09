Mouni Roy and Raj Kumar Rao are ready to thrill the youth with their dance moves. The Gujarati folk song ‘Odhni’ which has been recreated a number times will find its hottest modernized version with Mouni Roy and Raj Kumar Rao dancing to its rhythm.

The song is in the upcoming film ‘Made in China ‘ and is Sung by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar. The rhythmic moves of Mouni’s waist and not so involved expressions of Raj Kumar are the focus of the sizzling item song.