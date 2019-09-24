Howdy Modi: Senior Congress leader praise Narendra Modi and PM gives reply

In giving the main opposition party Congress a big shock, one of the party’s main fund raiser and former union minister has heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘Howdy Modi’ event .

Milind Deora, the former Congress MP from Mumbai and former Mumbai Congress committee president has lauded Narendra Modi for the Houston event in which US president was also present. He said that the historical speech of Prime Minister has showcased India’s soft power diplomacy.

“PM Modi’s Houston address was a momentous first for India’s soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. Donald Trumps hospitality and recognition of Indian Americans contributions makes us proud”, Deora tweeted.

.@PMOIndia’s Houston address was a momentous first for India’s soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties.@realDonaldTrump’s hospitality & recognition of Indian Americans’ contributions makes us proud — Milind Deora ?????? ????? (@milinddeora) September 22, 2019

For this tweet of Deora Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given reply. ” You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murali Deora Ji’ commitment to strong ties with USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations”, tweeted Narendra Modi.

Thank you @milinddeora. You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora Ji’s commitment to strong ties with USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations.

The warmth and hospitality of @POTUS was outstanding. https://t.co/eyP1D3xRJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019