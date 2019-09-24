Huawei launches MediaPad M5 Lite tablet in India: Price and features

Huawei today launched its rumored M-series tablet in India. Called MediaPad M5 Lite, the USP of this tablet is the stylus support and audio with Harman Kardon tuning.

The MediaPad M5 Lite originally launched back in September last year. In India, the new Huawei tablet costs Rs 21,990. As reported, it will be going on sale via Flipkart. The availability kicks off on September 29 during the Big Billion Days sale.

The MediaPad M5 Lite flaunts a 10.1-inch display with 1920×1200 pixels resolution, and 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Kirin 659 octa-core chipset. Backing up the tablet is a 7,500mAh battery, and the company claims it takes less than three hours to fully charge the battery.

Among the tablet’s talking points is support for stylus, called M-Pen. This Huawei stylus supports 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity. Another USP is the set of Harman Kardon speakers onboard. These speakers feature Huawei’s Histen 5.0 sound system to replicate a 3D surround sound experience.