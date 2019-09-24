Indian baggage handler at Dubai Terminal-3 airport to be deported for stealing mangoes from baggage

A Dubai criminal court handed over a fine of 5000 dirhams to an Indian baggage handler working at terminal 3 airport. The man is convicted for stealing 2 mangoes worth 6 dirhams while loading baggage on to the craft.

The incident happened on August 2017 but the man was not summoned to police until April last year — after an airport inspector saw the theft on old CCTV footage. During police questioning, the accused admitted to stealing the fruit and said he had never stolen anything else. The 21-year-old said he did the petty theft because he was thirsty and could not find water. He will be deported after the penalty is paid.