Is this what happened in Houston Yesterday? Watch this Video Imran Khan and P.M Modi Clashing on a Wrestling Match

A morphed video of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Engaged in a Wrestling match is now going viral on the Internet. One has to admire the creativity involved in the video, for the visuals look neat and even the morphed heads don’t feel out of place.

We see the grand entry of both leaders and P.M Modi eventually pin down his Pakistani counterpart. We also see Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah in the gallery, cheering the leader while in the end, someone raises a banner that says “Kashmir Hamara Hai”. Watch the video here: