Kerala High court suspends demolition of Palarivattom bridge till October 10

Kerala High court on Tuesday suspended the demolition of Palarivattom bridge till October 10. The court was sustaining to the petitions demanding that the demolition should not be done prior to load tests. The petitioners pleaded that the bridge’s strength could not be verified before conducting a load test.

A division bench comprising Justice CK Abdul Rahim asked the petitioners to clarify if they are holding the opinion that the bridge has no safety issues to which petitioners said no. The engineer’s group who are the petitioners also questions the assessment that the bridge could not be repaired and total demolition is necessary.

Engineers group argue that demolishing the bridge without finding the exact cause will be an absurdity as the bridge earlier had passed rebound hammer tests on its piers and girders conducted by IIT. “Also the concrete mixture used is of the prescribed standard” , they say.