Latest NewsKerala

Maradu flat case : Kerala Govt appoints new officer for the task of demolishing Maradu flats

Sep 24, 2019, 09:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala government has appointed a new officer for taking up the task of demolishing Maradu flats in compliance with the Supreme Court order.Fort Kochi Sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh will be entrusted with the job. The instruction has also been given for completing the procedure on time bound manner.

The officer will have the responsibility of Maradu municipality secretary. As the first step, Municipality secretary has given a letter to the KSEB to disconnect electric supply to Maradu flats.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close