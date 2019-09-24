‘Most wanted’ Al Qaeda terrorist arrested by Anti-Terrorism Squad

Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Jharkhand Police has arrested an Al-Qaeda operative involved in indoctrinating vulnerable youths from eastern states of the Indian subcontinent and pushing them into Jihad, the ATS said on Sunday.

Maulana Kalimuddin Mujahiri, who is suspected to have links with international terror groups and sleeper cells in India, was arrested from Jamshedpur’s Azad Nagar on Saturday. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Kalimuddin with the Bishtupur Police Station in Jamshedpur on January 25, 2016. He was wanted by the ATS since early 2016.

Superintendent of Police, ATS, A Vijaya Laxmi said that Kalimuddin’s role in Al-Qaeda was to identify vulnerable youths who could be easily brainwashed and encourage them to take up arms for their religion. “He identified such youths, indoctrinated them. He then sent them to foreign countries for training. As per our records, he has visited South Africa, Bangladesh and parts of Saudi Arabia several times,” said Laxmi.