Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Cauliflower Pakodas

How to Make Cauliflower Pakodas

Wash and drain florets and place on absorbent cloth to soak excess water.

Take them in a bowl and sprinkle garlic, ginger, chillies, salt, and mustard. Toss till all florets are well-coated.

Sprinkle corn flour, toss again, and keep for at least 15-20 minutes.

Make a batter with the rest of the ingredients, except oil. The batter should be thick enough to coat florets well.

Add salt and 1 tbsp oil to the batter and mix well.

Heat oil, dip each floret in batter and drop into hot oil.

Reduce heat to medium and fry to a crisp light golden colour.

Drain on absorbent kitchen paper.

Serve hot with ketchup or green chutney.

Ingredients

1 – cauliflower, broken into big florets

4 Cloves – garlic, chopped finely

1 inch piece – ginger, chopped finely

3 – green chillies, chopped finely

15 to 20 – Basil leaves, chopped finely

1 cup – plain flour

1 tbsp – Rice flour

1 tbsp – gram flour

1 tbsp – cornflour

0.25 tsp – carom seeds

1 tsp – sesame seeds

0.25 tsp – chilli flakes

2 pinches – Asafoetida powder

1 tsp – mustard paste

1 – bread, crumbled finely

Oil

Salt to taste