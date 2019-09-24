Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Cauliflower Pakodas

How to Make Cauliflower Pakodas
Wash and drain florets and place on absorbent cloth to soak excess water.
Take them in a bowl and sprinkle garlic, ginger, chillies, salt, and mustard. Toss till all florets are well-coated.
Sprinkle corn flour, toss again, and keep for at least 15-20 minutes.
Make a batter with the rest of the ingredients, except oil. The batter should be thick enough to coat florets well.
Add salt and 1 tbsp oil to the batter and mix well.
Heat oil, dip each floret in batter and drop into hot oil.
Reduce heat to medium and fry to a crisp light golden colour.
Drain on absorbent kitchen paper.
Serve hot with ketchup or green chutney.
Ingredients
1 – cauliflower, broken into big florets
4 Cloves – garlic, chopped finely
1 inch piece – ginger, chopped finely
3 – green chillies, chopped finely
15 to 20 – Basil leaves, chopped finely
1 cup – plain flour
1 tbsp – Rice flour
1 tbsp – gram flour
1 tbsp – cornflour
0.25 tsp – carom seeds
1 tsp – sesame seeds
0.25 tsp – chilli flakes
2 pinches – Asafoetida powder
1 tsp – mustard paste
1 – bread, crumbled finely
Oil
Salt to taste
