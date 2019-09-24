Read about the health benefits of turmeric tea

Turmeric is widely used in Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medication system, for its anti-inflamamtory properties. It also finds its place in almost all regional and traditional medicines. Turmeric tea is said to have originated in Japan. It has a subtle flavor and has some wonderful health benefits.

Turmeric tea is especially beneficial when you want to recover from cough and cold. Apart from this, it also helps in fighting off infections. Turmeric tea also helps to stabilize blood sugar levels. Turmeric tea is known to promote heart health. Since it’s rich in antioxidants, it helps in managing your cholesterol levels. It also eases inflammation in the heart and is good for your heart’s overall health.