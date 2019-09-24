Samsung Galaxy M30s – a phone to woo millenials

Samsung Electronics launched Galaxy M30s, latest installment in its Galaxy series of phones. Galaxy M30s comes with significant upgrades over its predecessor M30 with lots of additional features to woo millennials.

It has a large battery of 6000 mAh and 48 MP triple camera system. It sports a Super AMOLED display spanning 6.4-inches with an FHD+ resolution. The phone has a glossy plastic panel on the back that has good resistance towards unwanted fingerprints. The rear panel has a capacitive fingerprint sensor, which does the job with a slight time lag. Within M30s is powered by an Exynos 9610 chipset. It boots on Android 9 Pie operating system-based One UI.

The phone comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB configurations, priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively