‘Who is the ‘better negotiator’, Modi or Trump?’: Narendra Modi reveals the secret

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on Sunday share the stage with US President at the Howdy Modi event. At the event Modi has praised Trump for showing him a thing or two about the “art” of negotiation.

“In the days to come, I will be speaking with President Trump. He often calls me a top negotiator, but he himself knows the art of the deal and I am learning from him,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi allocated almost the entire speech to thanking the US President Donald Trump for taking bilateral ties to “new heights”. The ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event gave Prime Minister Modi a chance to energize his relationship with Indian-Americans who are active political supporters.